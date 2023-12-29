Turn of the year - Over 100 operations due to pyrotechnics in and around Munich

The Munich police were called out to over 100 incidents involving pyrotechnics on Thursday alone. In most cases, residents came forward to complain about the loud bangs, as the police announced on Friday. For the most part, no suspicious people were found at the locations in and around Munich. In some cases, the police had to instruct groups of children and young people about the ban on firecrackers. The remaining New Year's Eve firecrackers belonging to minors were handed over to their parents. On one occasion, pyrotechnics were allegedly set off in the parking garage of a supermarket. This triggered the store's fire alarm system and the building was briefly evacuated. The police were initially unable to identify any suspects.

Fireworks may only be set off from New Year's Eve until the morning of January 1, outside of prohibited zones and not too close to special buildings.

Source: www.stern.de