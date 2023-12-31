Outsider gives Klopp the New Year's championship

Jürgen Klopp goes into the new year with Liverpool FC as league leaders: runners-up Arsenal London surprisingly slip up at underdogs FC Fulham. The Reds can pick up their next points on New Year's Eve.

Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp start the new year as leaders of the English Premier League. Arsenal FC missed out on the jump to the top on Sunday afternoon. The team led by German international Kai Havertz surrendered an early lead at Fulham FC and deservedly lost the London city duel 2:1 (1:1).

The Gunners are in fourth place in the table with 40 points at the turn of the year and have one point more than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who won 3:1 (1:0) against AFC Bournemouth at the same time. This puts Liverpool level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the table ahead of their own game against Newcastle United on Monday evening. Manchester City are third with two points less.

Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal into the lead after just five minutes at Craven Cottage. The visitors initially dominated the game, but Arsenal increasingly lost control after Raul Jimenez's somewhat surprising equalizer for Fulham (29th minute). In the second half, Bobby De Cordova-Reid (59) turned the game around for Fulham and put a further damper on the Gunners' title hopes. The Londoners had lost at West Ham United three days earlier (0:2) and picked up just one point from their last three games in 2023.

The game was a special one for Fulham's Bernd Leno: The German international goalkeeper had moved from Arsenal FC to the then promoted club in 2022 - and bid farewell to his previous employer with bitter words: "In preparation, I realized that it wasn't about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I have to leave here," said the goalkeeper, who moved to London from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million and lost his starting place after a bitter false start in the summer of 2021. Leno's contract at Fulham was recently extended ahead of schedule by a further two years until 2027.

Tottenham also celebrated a successful end to the year. Spurs beat Bournemouth at their own stadium thanks to goals from Pape Sarr (9), Heung-Min Son (71) and Richarlison (80). The goal for the visitors was scored by Alex Scott (84).

