Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsHouston

Outside Houston, United States, a pipeline explosion triggered a blaze.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

Outside Houston, United States, a pipeline explosion triggered a blaze.

In a suburban area of a major American city, an explosion went off on a pipeline. This blast ignited a huge blaze in the town of La Porte. The town's spokesperson advised residents to evacuate. KTRK, the local TV station, broadcast images of burning vegetation in the park, with power poles also catching fire. Firefighters diligently worked to halt the fire from encroaching on houses. Fortunately, there were no recorded injuries.

The exact reason behind the explosion was not immediately understood. CenterPoint, the energy provider, mentioned that the inferno wasn't linked to the natural gas they supplied. The explosion led to significant damage to power lines, leaving over a thousand households without electricity.

La Porte is situated around 40 km southwest of Houston.

The fire caused disruptions in the power supply, affecting residents near Houston. Despite the proximity to Houston, La Porte's residents were instructed to evacuate due to the pipeline explosion.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public