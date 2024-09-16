Outside Houston, United States, a pipeline explosion triggered a blaze.

In a suburban area of a major American city, an explosion went off on a pipeline. This blast ignited a huge blaze in the town of La Porte. The town's spokesperson advised residents to evacuate. KTRK, the local TV station, broadcast images of burning vegetation in the park, with power poles also catching fire. Firefighters diligently worked to halt the fire from encroaching on houses. Fortunately, there were no recorded injuries.

The exact reason behind the explosion was not immediately understood. CenterPoint, the energy provider, mentioned that the inferno wasn't linked to the natural gas they supplied. The explosion led to significant damage to power lines, leaving over a thousand households without electricity.

La Porte is situated around 40 km southwest of Houston.

The fire caused disruptions in the power supply, affecting residents near Houston. Despite the proximity to Houston, La Porte's residents were instructed to evacuate due to the pipeline explosion.

