Outgoing Dutch minister Kaag becomes new UN Gaza envoy

Last week, the UN Security Council called for comprehensive humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip in a painstakingly negotiated resolution. In the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas, all sides must allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale", it said. However, the resolution did not call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Gaza war, which has seen the most casualties to date, began on 7 October with the unprecedented attack on Israel by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. Hundreds of Hamas fighters committed atrocities, according to Israeli figures around 1140 people were killed and 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. 129 hostages are still in the Palestinian territory.

In response to the attack, Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,900 people have been killed so far.

Kaag has been deputy head of government and finance minister in the Netherlands since January 2022. She previously held various senior positions within the UN, including as Special Representative for Lebanon and for the joint mission of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to destroy chemical weapons in Syria.

Source: www.stern.de