Animated movie - "Out of the pond": duck family goes on a journey

If it were up to duck dad Mack, his family would probably stay at their beautiful pond forever. But mom Pam and the ducklings Dax and Gwen are slowly getting too cramped there. They want to see more of the world. When migratory birds stop by, they come up with the idea of moving to Jamaica. And even though this is out of the question for Mack at first, the family soon set off on a journey that will leave a lasting impression on them.

In the animated film "Out of the Pond", Benjamin Renner tells the story of a family that embarks on an adventure, sees lots of new things, learns to stick together and gains courage in the process. The ducks move from their idyllic pond to bustling New York, which seems incredibly dangerous for them with its numerous skyscrapers and fast cars.

They make unusual friends with storks, pigeons, geese and, last but not least, a parrot who wants to help them find his Jamaican home. But they also have to be on their guard on their journey. Because while the stork woman, who at first seems so threatening, really means well, a New York chef is after the ducks and their friends and spares no effort in his hunt for them.

The film from the Illumination studio, which also animated the hit "I - Simply Incorrigible", invites you to laugh, be amazed and join in the excitement. The entertaining travelogue shows that it can be worth jumping over your shadow and that you can achieve great things with perseverance and creativity.

However, it is regrettable that the makers did not give duck mom Pam and daughter Gwen more space and shading like Mack and Dax. Even after Pam's insistent pleas, the patriarch Mack only decides to set off on the journey after being coaxed by a somewhat peculiar uncle. Gwen does rescue the ducks from a somewhat awkward situation that Mack has forced them into, but in the conservative family structure, the man is ultimately in charge.

Nevertheless, "Out of the Pond" remains successful entertainment and impresses with numerous animations of breathtaking landscapes. In German, Elyas M'Barek and Nazan Eckes, among others, lend their voices to the ducks. Whether the family really makes it to Jamaica can be seen in cinemas from December 21.

Out of the Pond, USA 2023, 92 minutes, FSK 0, by Benjamin Renner, with the voices of Elyas M'Barek, Nazan Eckes

Source: www.stern.de