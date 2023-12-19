Basketball - Out of the Champions League for Oldenburg

EWE Baskets Oldenburg have been eliminated from the Champions League. The German basketball club lost 77:85 (32:41) at French first-division club Strasbourg IG at the end of the preliminary round on Tuesday. Thanks to the victory in the parallel game between rivals BC Ostende and Pinar Karsiyaka (78:76), the club from Lower Saxony finished bottom of Group E.

The Oldenburg side, which was short of substitutes, was able to keep pace with the French club for a quarter (17:18/10th minute). The team of Head Coach Pedro Calles then had major problems. Without Chaundee Brown Jr., who was signed by today's opponents on Monday, the Baskets came close again in the final quarter (76:81/39th minute), but were not able to prevent defeat. Geno Crandall was Oldenburg's highest scorer with 23 points.

Champions League match statistics

Source: www.stern.de