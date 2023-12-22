Darts - Out for the king of eggplants: Van Duijvenbode loses at the World Championships

Dutch darts pro Dirk van Duijvenbode has suffered another setback at the World Championships in London and has been eliminated early. The Aubergine King, as van Duijvenbode is known, lost 1:3 to the Croatian Boris Krcmar.

The 31-year-old Dutchman, who works on an eggplant farm alongside his appearances on the professional tour, has had a difficult few months in the sport and is struggling with a shoulder injury. The unseeded Krcmar is the next opponent for Scottish veteran Gary Anderson after the holidays.

Earlier, Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan had survived a real thriller. He narrowly defeated his compatriot Mickey Mansell 3:2 and won the deciding eleventh leg in the fifth set. Dolan will meet the Welsh former world champion Gerwyn Price in the third round after Christmas.

Portugal's José de Sousa, like van Duijvenbode, was eliminated after his first match. He lost 1:3 to the Swedish outsider Jeffrey de Graaf. There were no German players in the afternoon session.

Source: www.stern.de