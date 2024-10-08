Ousted figurehead declare: Hamas will reemerge "awarding-winning from its ruins"

Despite facing significant setbacks in its conflict against Israel, Hamas's leader in exile, Khaled Meshaal, insists that the radical Palestinian organization remains combat-ready. Over a year since the initiation of the Gaza war, Hamas continues to enlist new fighters and manufacture weapons, with Meshaal describing the group's resilience as akin to a phoenix rising from the ashes. Holding a prominent position under Hamas's primary leader, Yahya Sinwar, Meshaal assures that Hamas is still capable of launching surprise attacks on Israeli troops.

Despite incurring losses in its arsenal, Hamas has persevered, with Meshaal asserting that the group persists in recruiting young men and continues to manufacture a significant portion of its weaponry. Such defiance leaves no doubt in his mind about the rebirth of the Palestinian spirit, much like a phoenix. He remains unoptimistic about the possibility of peace while Netanyahu's administration holds power in Israel. Israel, on the other hand, accuses Hamas, whose charter encourages the annihilation of Israel, as being the primary stumbling block in the peace process.

Experts argue that Hamas will not back down from the conflict despite its losses. Meshaal, who survived an Israeli poison attack in 1997, served as Hamas's leading figure from 1996 to 2017. Despite being indicted by the US Department of Justice for his role in the terror attacks on Israel in October 1997, which triggered the Gaza war, Meshaal maintains a considerable presence within Hamas, now considered its public face. Middle Eastern experts take his remarks as a clear indication that Hamas will not yield to losses in its quest for continued conflict.

Furthermore, Hamas may capitalize on Israel's failure to propose a roadmap for post-war rebuilding in the Gaza Strip, said Joost Hiltermann, a global affairs analyst. This could pave the way for Hamas's resurgence, though perhaps not to the same magnitude or form as before.

In light of the accusations from Israel regarding Hamas's charter, Meshaal participates in numerous international media outlets, reiterating Hamas's stance on the conflict. Despite the indictment by the US Department of Justice, Meshaal continues to maintain a strong influence within Hamas.

