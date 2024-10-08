Our state's justification for prioritizing your security.

German Foreign Minister Baerbock Labels Hamas' October 7th Act as a Historical Milestone for Jewish-German Relations. On the Anniversary, She Reiterates Germany's Alliance with Israel, but Criticizes Inadequate Safety Measures.

A year following the Hamas assault on Israel, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has vowed unwavering support for the Israeli state and its people. In a piece published in "Bild am Sonntag", Baerbock expressed her sentiments, "Dear Israeli comrades, we'vegot your back. Your safety is integral to our nation's purpose."

Coinciding with this, Baerbock reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself, stating, "Hamas' brutality, much like Iran and Hezbollah's rocket terror, necessitates a strong response."

October 7, 2023, marks a significant juncture in the lives of Jewish men and women, with days prior and subsequent only distinguishable as "before" and "after". Hamas' ferocious onslaught has pushed the entire region to the precipice. Baerbock added, "For us Germans too, October 7 serves as a turning point. It's disheartening that since then, Jewish individuals have felt less secure in our country, that anti-Semitic instances have surged, and that Jewish men dread strolling our streets with a kippah worn, while children feel nervous whispering Hebrew on public transport. The celebration of Iranian rockets aimed at Israel on our streets is just as distressing, but we are resolute in our opposition to this."

Police Anticipate Massive Protests on Sunday

The Hamas attack anniversary also serves as a platform for protests in Germany. According to the Berlin police, approximately 1,000 individuals gathered at Alexanderplatz on Saturday, rallying under the slogan "End the War". The gathering witnessed repeated anti-Israel and Israel-bashing slogans.

The Berlin police also reported the apprehension of a man tearing down Israeli flags at a nearby rally under the motto "Vigil for Gaza", whose attendance was capped at 60. A peaceful rally in support of Israel was reportedly incident-free.

The Berlin police confirmed ten restrictions on personal freedoms at the rallies, and further announced the initiation of criminal proceedings related to alleged insults and the public display of symbols associated with unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Preparations are underway for larger demonstrations on Sunday, aimed at commemorating the Hamas attack anniversary.

Given the escalating tensions and planned protests in Germany, the European Union has expressed its concern and urged all parties involved to maintain peace and respect for human rights. Moreover, German Foreign Minister Baerbock, during a meeting with EU counterparts, emphasized the importance of a collective stance in upholding the principles of international law and promoting dialogues towards peace and reconciliation.

