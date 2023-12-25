Unveiled for Christmas - Oti Mabuse has become a mother for the first time

Otlile "Oti" Mabuse (33) and her husband Marius Iepure (41) have become parents for the first time. The couple announced the news on Christmas Day (December 25) with a sweet snapshot of their happy family on Instagram. "Merry Christmas. We wish you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with your loved ones," they wrote with a picture of Mabuse holding their child and Iepure holding the family dog.

The "Dancing On Ice" judge and younger sister of "Let's Dance" judge Motsi Mabuse (42) has not yet revealed when exactly the baby was born, what its name is or what gender it is.

At the end of August, the two also announced via Instagram that they were expecting a baby. In addition to several couple photos, in which the dancer's baby bump is clearly visible in the pink jumpsuit, the couple wrote at the time: "We finally feel ready and are happy to share our wonderful news. It's new to us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges, but it's the best news we could ever wish for."

The couple can't wait to see what the future will look like as a family of three and with dog Leo. "It's been a wonderful journey so far with close friends and family and it's almost over, but we've learned a lot along the way." Months ago, the couple were already certain:"Christmas is about to get even louder."

Motsi Mabuse is looking forward to her future life as an aunt

Sister Motsi was particularly excited about the new family member: "We're growing! We are so incredibly happy for you! I'm going to be an aunt! More love, more family!", she wrote in a joint picture with her sister.

Oti Mabuse, who has already appeared as a professional dancer on the British dance show "Strictly Come Dancing" and its German counterpart"Let's Dance", has been married to Marius Iepure since 2014. The couple announced the end of their dance career together in 2017.

