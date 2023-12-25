Oti Mabuse floats in maternal bliss at Christmas

Back in August, dance judge Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure wrote on Instagram: "Christmas is about to get even louder." At the time, they announced that they were expecting a baby. Now they are posting the first picture with their child - complete with family dog and Christmas tree.

Otlile "Oti" Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have become parents for the first time. The couple announced the news today, Christmas Day, with a sweet snapshot of their happy family on Instagram. "Merry Christmas. We wish you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with your loved ones," reads a picture of Mabuse holding their child and Iepure holding the family dog. The "Dancing On Ice" judge and younger sister of "Let's Dance" judge Motsi Mabuse has not yet revealed when exactly the baby was born, what its name is or what gender it is.

At the end of August, the two also announced via Instagram that they were expecting a new addition to their family. Along with several couple photos, in which the dancer's baby bump is clearly visible in her pink jumpsuit, the couple wrote at the time: "We finally feel ready and are excited to share our wonderful news. It's new to us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges, but it's the best news we could ever wish for."

The couple can't wait to see what the future will look like as a family of three and with dog Leo. "It's been a wonderful journey so far with close friends and family and it's almost over, but we've learned a lot along the way." Months ago, the couple were already certain: "Christmas is about to get even louder."

Sister Motsi was particularly happy about the new family member: "We're growing! We are so incredibly happy for you! I'm going to be an aunt! More love, more family!", she wrote in a joint picture with her sister. Oti Mabuse, who has already appeared as a professional dancer on the British dance show "Strictly Come Dancing" and its German counterpart "Let's Dance", has been married to Marius Iepure since 2014. The couple announced the end of their dance career together in 2017.

Source: www.ntv.de