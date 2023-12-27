Social affairs - Other healthcare professions without school fees

In the coming year, school fees will be abolished for more trainees in the care and health sector in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The Schwerin Ministry of Social Affairs announced on Wednesday that trainees in nursing and geriatric care as well as several healthcare professions would benefit. The state is making three million euros available for this in both 2024 and 2025.

"With the start of free generalist nursing training in 2020, we have taken an important step towards more attractive training and more skilled workers in nursing," Social Affairs Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD) was quoted as saying. The planned extension of cost-free training to nursing assistants and several healthcare professions is long overdue and will ensure that more young people opt for these professions. "We urgently need that."

According to the information provided, the exemption from school fees from 2024 includes all trainees in nursing and geriatric nursing assistance, physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, dietary assistance and medical bath attendants who are studying at state-approved or recognized independent alternative schools, regardless of the year of training.

According to previous information, the state is thus making advance payments. Julian Barlen, head of the SPD parliamentary group in the Schwerin state parliament, recently said that a nationwide regulation on free training in the care sector is expected in 2026. His parliamentary group colleague Christine Klingohr had said that around 1,000 trainees at private schools would benefit from the relief. Until now, they have had to pay school fees of 150 to 230 euros per month.

