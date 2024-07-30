- Other farms affected by swine fever

In County Groß-Gerau, an additional breeding operation has been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF). The affected operation, with approximately 1,800 domestic pigs, is located in the municipality of Trebur, the district administration announced.

The farmer had reported the discovery of a dead animal to the responsible veterinary authority. Samples taken were tested and confirmed positive for ASF, the district announced. Due to the Animal Disease Act, the entire herd will be culled. This is the eighth affected operation in County Groß-Gerau.

Intensive search in Frankfurt City Forest - no ASF detected

Meanwhile, there's good news from the city of Frankfurt: No cases of ASF have been detected in the City Forest. The area, which lies within the so-called restriction zone declared by the state of Hesse, was intensively searched using specially trained cadaver dogs and drones.

ASF was first detected in County Groß-Gerau about six weeks ago, in a wild boar. The viral disease is incurable and almost always fatal for wild and domestic pigs. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, it is harmless to humans and other animal species, even if the meat of infected animals is consumed.

Despite the continuous monitoring in County Groß-Gerau, the virus has only been detected in domestic pig operations, such as the recent one in Trebur, which adds to the other affected farms. Thankfully, other pig operations outside this area, like those in Frankfurt City Forest, have not shown any signs of ASF.

