Tourism - Osterholz fears disaster tourism on New Year's Eve

The district of Osterholz fears that there will be many onlookers in the flood area on New Year's Eve. "Please show consideration for the people and their belongings in the affected area and do not enter these areas," appealed district administrator Bernd Lütjen (SPD) on Friday. The work of the emergency services should not be made any more difficult. "In our district, there are plenty of other opportunities to go for a walk on New Year's Eve weekend."

The district is asking people to avoid the affected areas along the Wörpe and Wümme rivers. Entering the Wümme dyke is prohibited, as people and dogs could damage the softened dykes. The district of Lüchow-Dannenberg is also appealing to people not to enter the dykes.

Such a ban on entering the dykes has been in force in Oldenburg since Christmas Eve. According to the city, it has now extended the ban up to and including January 7. Violations could result in a fine of up to 5,000 euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de