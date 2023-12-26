"The dreamboat: Utah" - Oskar Schifferle has competition from hypochondriacs

No easy task awaits hotel manager Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow, 62) and especially Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Ulmen-Fernandes, 42) on Boxing Day in "Das Traumschiff: Utah" (26.12., 20:15, ZDF). Because alongside cruise director Oskar Schifferle (Harald Schmidt, 66), there is another hypochondriac on board, Jens Kessler (Ingolf Lück, 65).

Both large parts of the crew and fans of the TV series already know the latter from this year's Easter episode "Das Traumschiff: Vancouver" (April 2023). The scenes in which Schifferle and Kessler engage in a fierce battle for the attention of the ship's doctor are among the comedic highlights of this episode.

Kai Pflaume as Highway Patrol Sheriff

Also entertaining is presenter Kai Pflaume (56), who also made it into the latest "Traumschiff" episode. Hardly recognizable at first, as Highway Patrol Sheriff Steve McCrown he then provides more uncertainty than security...

Wolfgang Fierek in his element

Wolfgang Fierek (73) is also very appropriately cast as Stefan Fieringer, with whom staff captain Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth, 59) and cruise ship captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen, 42) explore the US state of Utah on a motorcycle tour. You can also book "USA Harley tours" with the Ottobrunn actor in real life, as can be read on his homepage. In the coming year, he is planning the two tours "Santa Fe Trail" and "Western Diamond Tour".

Speaking of the middle of the USA, the US inland state of Utah, which gives the "Dreamboat" its title, is not actually on a navigable coast. In response to a passenger's comment at the beginning of the film - "I can't wait to see how we get to Utah on this thing [cruise ship, ed.]" - the hotel manager kindly clarifies: "We start from Los Angeles and then we fly on to Utah."

