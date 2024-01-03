Skip to content
Orlando loses at former champions despite 25 Wagner points

A basketball superstar causes the Orlando Magic's 14th defeat of the season in the NBA. Franz Wagner confirms his top form.

Scored 36 points against the Orlando Magic: Golden State's Stephen Curry (l).
A good basketball world champion Franz Wagner was not enough for the Orlando Magic at former champions Golden State Warriors.

Despite 25 points from Wagner, the team from Florida lost 115:121 (55:55) in San Francisco in the North American professional league NBA and lost for the second time in a row. With a record of 19:14 wins, Orlando is still fifth in the East but still on course for the play-offs.

Franz Wagner confirmed his top form for the seven-time NBA champions. Only Paolo Banchero was better than the 22-year-old for Orlando with 27 points and twelve rebounds. Moritz Wagner scored twelve points. Superstar Stephen Curry was the best scorer in an encounter that was evenly poised for a long time with 36 points.

