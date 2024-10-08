Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsus

Organized group of private helicopter pilots lends assistance to numerous hurricane survivors

A collection of around 100 benevolent helicopter aviators are executing approximately 400 humanitarian flights each day in North Carolina, following the passage of Hurricane Helene, as one of its founders affirms.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
2 min read
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a helicopter pilot engages with individuals on ground level...
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a helicopter pilot engages with individuals on ground level on October 3, 2024, in Bat Cave, North Carolina.

Organized group of private helicopter pilots lends assistance to numerous hurricane survivors

Matt McSwain stated that their team has over 90 registered helicopters for Operation Helo, established following the hurricane's destruction of parts of the state, leaving entire communities in ruins and roads to affected areas impassable.

Operation Helo's primary objective is to swiftly distribute necessities such as diapers, food, water, and insulin. The pilots additionally undertake helicopter medical evacuations and search and rescue operations, as per their Facebook post and website.

Four days prior, the group revealed on their Facebook that they had rescued over 400 people from the hurricane-affected areas.

"We're doing our best to keep these people alive," McSwain mentioned.

"When disaster strikes, we fly," the website declares.

Established at an airport in Hickory, North Carolina, the group came together through social media and pilot community networking, as McSwain shared with CNN's Omar Jimenez on Sunday.

The public's response has been substantial, resulting in over half a million dollars in donations via the website and social media campaigns for helicopter fuel.

As per CNN's count, at least 117 people have perished due to Helene in North Carolina.

Yet, the number of missing individuals in the state remains uncertain, Deanne Criswell, FEMA's director, informed CNN.

Lillian Govus, Buncombe County's spokesperson in western North Carolina, revealed on Saturday that hundreds of county residents are either missing or stranded following the hurricane.

McSwain talked about an Operation Helo mission during a recent flight.

In a remote North Carolina town, the team discovered an elderly couple seated in front of a damaged brick storefront.

The image revealed by McSwain depicted the couple sitting in a rocking chair and a wheelchair. It was captured outside Whitson Furniture and General Store in Green Mountain, North Carolina, which suffered significant damages from the storm.

"The team approached the building, and this elderly couple was sitting there and refused to leave because their great-grandson, 8 years old, was deceased in the rafters," McSwain explained. "They had no means to extract him and didn't know what to do with the situation."

The group continues their efforts to reach people in remote mountainous locations.

"It's not that these people don't have power," McSwain added. "They lack windows and doors in their homes, if they even have a home."

This rescue operation, led by our team, has significantly impacted us, as we've managed to save over 400 individuals before the hurricane's aftermath.

Despite the challenges, our efforts to aid those in need continue, with us flying daily to distribute supplies and conduct medical evacuations.

Assisting in the Delivery of Aid to Hurricane Helene's Victims: Insights from Mercy Chefs' Cofounder Regarding Their Relief Efforts
The founding partner of Mercy Chefs discusses the assistance he's offering to those affected by Hurricane Helene's aftermath.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest