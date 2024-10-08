Organized group of private helicopter pilots lends assistance to numerous hurricane survivors

Matt McSwain stated that their team has over 90 registered helicopters for Operation Helo, established following the hurricane's destruction of parts of the state, leaving entire communities in ruins and roads to affected areas impassable.

Operation Helo's primary objective is to swiftly distribute necessities such as diapers, food, water, and insulin. The pilots additionally undertake helicopter medical evacuations and search and rescue operations, as per their Facebook post and website.

Four days prior, the group revealed on their Facebook that they had rescued over 400 people from the hurricane-affected areas.

"We're doing our best to keep these people alive," McSwain mentioned.

"When disaster strikes, we fly," the website declares.

Established at an airport in Hickory, North Carolina, the group came together through social media and pilot community networking, as McSwain shared with CNN's Omar Jimenez on Sunday.

The public's response has been substantial, resulting in over half a million dollars in donations via the website and social media campaigns for helicopter fuel.

As per CNN's count, at least 117 people have perished due to Helene in North Carolina.

Yet, the number of missing individuals in the state remains uncertain, Deanne Criswell, FEMA's director, informed CNN.

Lillian Govus, Buncombe County's spokesperson in western North Carolina, revealed on Saturday that hundreds of county residents are either missing or stranded following the hurricane.

McSwain talked about an Operation Helo mission during a recent flight.

In a remote North Carolina town, the team discovered an elderly couple seated in front of a damaged brick storefront.

The image revealed by McSwain depicted the couple sitting in a rocking chair and a wheelchair. It was captured outside Whitson Furniture and General Store in Green Mountain, North Carolina, which suffered significant damages from the storm.

"The team approached the building, and this elderly couple was sitting there and refused to leave because their great-grandson, 8 years old, was deceased in the rafters," McSwain explained. "They had no means to extract him and didn't know what to do with the situation."

The group continues their efforts to reach people in remote mountainous locations.

"It's not that these people don't have power," McSwain added. "They lack windows and doors in their homes, if they even have a home."

