Winter sports - Organization of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding secured

Nothing stands in the way of the Biathlon World Cup being held in Ruhpolding next week, despite the recent much too mild temperatures. "The course makes a very good impression. We spoke to our technicians again this morning and we are very confident at the moment. If there are no unexpected capricious weather conditions, which there are no signs of, the World Cup will go ahead as planned," Managing Director Timo Gerhold told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. In the afternoon, the organizers then gave the IBU the signal to go ahead with the planned program.

At the first World Cup of the new year in Oberhof, the men's sprint had to be postponed by one day to this Friday due to rain and squalls. Given the weather, preparing the course will be a challenge for the organizers.

For Ruhpolding, where eleven degrees Celsius were measured on Wednesday, snowfall is forecast for the weekend. In addition, temperatures are expected to drop well below zero in the coming week.

The course preparation has been completed thanks to the available reserves in the depot, said Gerhold. In addition, there will be no more training until the start of the World Cup on January 10 with the women's relay in order to protect the track. So far, 54,000 tickets have been sold for the five days of competition with a total of six races. The organizers are expecting a total of 60,000 to 65,000 spectators in the Chiemgau Arena.

Source: www.stern.de