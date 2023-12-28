Product recall - Organic fruit, nut and chocolate mix recalled due to salmonella
A batch of "Ehrlich Bio! Frucht Nuss & Schokolade" was recalled on Thursday. The reason is "the detection of salmonella in one of the ingredients", according to Bio-Nahrungsmittel Produktions- und Handels GmbH. The product with the best-before date 05.07.2024 is affected and was distributed in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hamburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Thuringia, according to the federal-state portal Lebensmittelwarnung.de.
Food warning
Source: www.stern.de