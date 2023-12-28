Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsHealthgermanysalmonellalower saxonyhamburgmunichchocolatenorth rhine-westphaliaConsumersfoodbavariahessemecklenburg-vorpommernbaden-württembergberlin

Organic fruit, nut and chocolate mix recalled due to salmonella

A batch of "Ehrlich Bio! Frucht Nuss & Schokolade" was recalled on Thursday. The reason is "the detection of salmonella in one of the ingredients", according to Bio-Nahrungsmittel Produktions- und Handels GmbH. The product with the best-before date 05.07.2024 is affected and was distributed in...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Product recall - Organic fruit, nut and chocolate mix recalled due to salmonella

A batch of "Ehrlich Bio! Frucht Nuss & Schokolade" was recalled on Thursday. The reason is "the detection of salmonella in one of the ingredients", according to Bio-Nahrungsmittel Produktions- und Handels GmbH. The product with the best-before date 05.07.2024 is affected and was distributed in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hamburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Thuringia, according to the federal-state portal Lebensmittelwarnung.de.

Food warning

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Boxes with the signatures in Bern.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Swiss to vote on import bans for foie gras and fur

The Swiss are to vote in a referendum on a ban on the import of foie gras and fur. The animal welfare organization Alliance Animale Suisse (AAS) announced on Thursday that it had collected and submitted the more than 100,000 valid signatures required. A total of 106,448 signatures were...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public