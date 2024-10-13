Oregon triumphs over Ohio State in a fierce Big Ten encounter, securing its first-ever victory against a top-2 ranked team.

The inaugural top-five clash at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene surpassed expectations as a crowd of 60,129 spectators witnessed an exhilarating spectacle, with both teams consistently exchanging scores.

The Buckeyes claimed a 31-29 advantage following a field goal with six minutes remaining, but Oregon's Dillon Gabriel guided the Ducks down the field, completing all five of his passes for 41 yards, ultimately resulting in Atticus Sappington's conversion of a 19-yard field goal, securing a 32-31 lead for Oregon.

With time winding down, Ohio State regained possession but failed to convert, as quarterback Will Howard attempted a run, but fell short of the line to call a timeout, ultimately allowing the clock to expire. Since 1991, only one point has separated the AP top-three opponents in such a contest, as per ESPN Research.

Post-game, thousands of Ducks enthusiasts stormed the field, celebrating one of their program's most significant victories. Oregon coach Dan Lanning commended the moment, stating, "It's a fun experience, man. It's a fun experience where everyone in that stadium sporting green could enjoy and celebrate. It's a moment of joy that many others can share as well."

Before this win, the Ducks had maintained an unfavorable 0-19 record against top-ranked opponents. The triumph propelled Oregon to a 6-0 season start, while Ohio State now stands at 5-1.

No. 4 Penn State downs USC in OT

Meanwhile, No.4 Penn State emerged victorious against USC in overtime, narrowly avert an upset through a remarkable performance by senior tight end Tyler Warren. Warren claimed 17 receptions, tying the single-game FBS record for tight ends, while helping Penn State to avoid an upset.

Penn State trailed USC for most of regulation and managed to tie scores on three separate occasions. With just over three minutes remaining, a USC lead, Penn State's running back Nicholas Singleton secured a touchdown to force overtime. Kicker Ryan Barker followed with a 36-yard field goal in OT to lift Penn State to a 6-0 season start. Quarterback Drew Allar set a career-high of 391 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Warren claimed 224 receiving yards and a touchdown.

No. 8 Tennessee defeats Florida in OT

Tennessee narrowly came out on top against Florida in an intense battle, triumphing 23-17 in overtime. Tennessee's freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled in the first half, with Florida's defense limiting Tennessee's offense to zero points, 130 total yards, and three sacks.

However, after the break, the Vols emerged stronger, securing a 17-10 lead going into the final minute of regulation. Florida's backup quarterback DJ Lagway threw a 23-yard pass to Chimere Dike, forcing overtime, but the Vols managed a 23-17 victory during extra time, ensuring their fifth consecutive win, and improving their season record to 5-1.

No. 13 LSU stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in OT

In an electrifying overtime affair, LSU upset Ole Miss 29-26, confirming their third ranked overtime victory of Week 7 at Death Valley. Trailing by seven points in the game's final minute, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Aaron Anderson for a 23-yard touchdown, tying the game. LSU triumphed in overtime, with Nussmeier throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kyren Lacy, after holding the Rebels to a field goal on their first overtime possession.

LSU's triumph continues their winning streak, advancing to a 5-1 season start, while Ole Miss struggles with a 5-2 record.

No. 1 Texas blows out No. 18 Oklahoma

In the Red River Rivalry, Texas dominated Oklahoma, resulting in a 34-3 victory, reclaiming the famed golden hat following their heartbreaking last-second defeat the previous year. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers experienced mixed results in his return, completing 199 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, while running back Quintrevion Wisner led with 118 yards and a touchdown.

With their impressive win, Texas improves to a perfect 6-0 campaign, while they now eagerly look forward to their upcoming showdown against No. 5 Georgia, following their triumph over Mississippi State 41-31.

