Oregon Ducks, ranked second, secure their first road shutout in over 30 years by overwhelmingly defeating Purdue.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel shone once more, completing 21 out of 25 passes for 290 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Jordan James contributed with two touchdowns of his own. With this win, Oregon improved to an impressive 7-0 overall in the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Originally part of the Pac-12, teams like Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington made a switch to the Big Ten this year due to some stir in college athletics' conference alignment.

Post their exhilarating 32-31 victory against oh-so-close rival Ohio State last week, Oregon continued their triumphant streak at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Despite the venue's reputation for giving opponents a hard time, especially after victory highs, Oregon's players put up a remarkable display, seizing the win.

Purdue's knack for upsetting opponents in the higher ranks is well-known, but they've found the season tough, finishing with a 1-6 record. Traditionally formidable in defense, Purdue struggled to break through Oregon's solid defense, managing only 301 yards of offense despite their best attempts.

Purdue's defense, on the other hand, faltered early on, allowing the Ducks to score touchdowns on their initial three possessions. Before the end of first quarter, both of James' touchdowns were scored, followed by a third touchdown by wide receiver Tez Johnson with a catch for 66 yards. In the third quarter, running back Noah Whittington added another touchdown, while running back Jay Harris scored a TD in the fourth quarter by rushing 12 yards. With less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock, cornerback Kam Alexander intercepted a pass from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, effectively putting an end to the Boilermakers' last scoring attempt.

Chasing their first national championship in program history, Oregon now stands a chance to top the AP poll, depending on the outcome of the match between No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Texas Longhorns set to take place on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, No. 13 BYU Cougars managed to secure an exciting home win against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Despite trailing with just 10 seconds left in the game, a last-second touchdown sealed their victory and maintained their undefeated streak at 7-0.

After their impressive performance, Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon football team are one step closer to their first national championship, especially if Georgia and Texas lose their upcoming match.

