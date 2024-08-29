- Orchard farmers anticipate a bountiful yield and delicious apple crops this season.

A plethora of delectable picks awaits. Orchard watchers around Lake Constance anticipate a stellar year, with substantial yields and top-notch quality. The sector anticipates surplus hauls exceeding 247,000 tons, a 13% growth over the previous year, as per Obstregion Bodensee association's data. Notable fruit characteristics such as generous size, admirable firmness, and balanced sugar-acid proportions, were spotted during the official debut at Uhldingen-Mühlhofen.

Although the gentle winter catalyzed early vegetation growth, late frosts furnished growers with concerns towards the end of April, as Erich Röhrenbach, one of the association leaders, outlined. Miraculously, no critical temperatures befell Lake Constance, making it less susceptible to frost damage than other German fruit-growing regions. Subsequent abundant rainfall assured optimal apple development, but storms also posed challenges, according to his statement.

By 2024, around 75% of German apple production is projected to emanate from the leading farming zones in Baden-Württemberg (Lake Constance) and Lower Saxony (Old Land). These two regions regulate around 60% of the national German apple cultivation area.

Despite the promising forecasts, Röhrenbach voiced discontent about the arduous conditions of German fruit production. The mandatory minimum wage poses a profitability challenge, especially in labor-intensive agricultural pursuits. "Additional substantial increase, slated for discussion during the ensuing election campaign, would most likely be burdensome for several operations without special adjustments," he remarked. Unfavorable competition compared to rival producers, such as those from Poland or Italy, is also not equitable.

Germany anticipates a total of around 793,000 tons in apple harvest this year, a decrease of approximately 16% due to frost and weather conditions. Europe, too, estimates lower quantities: a reduction of 11% in total apple production up to 10.2 million tons is predicted.

Obstregion Bodensee represents nearly 1,000 fruit growers with approximately 9,000 hectares of cultivation acres in the region. Covering the districts of Constance, Bodenseekreis, Ravensburg, and Lindau, the cultivation area expands.

The Obstregion Bodensee association is excited about the high-quality foodstuffs expected from the abundant apple yields in the region. Despite the challenges posed by frost and storms, the Association anticipates a significant surplus of these high-quality foodstuffs.

Read also: