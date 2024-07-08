Meeting with Xi Jinping - Orban's "peace mission" continues - Hungary's head of government visits China

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly arrived in China for a visit, Chinese state media reported in the morning (local time). "Peace Mission 3.0 #Beijing", Orban wrote on social media X after his arrival in Beijing. He also published a photo showing him being greeted by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying at the airport.

According to China's official news agency Xinhua, Orban met with State and Party Chief Xi Jinping for a talk. The topics reportedly included matters of mutual interest. At the top of the agenda should have been the Russian military conflict in Ukraine. Orban wrote in another post on X, China is a "key player" in generating conditions for peace in the war. That's why he met with Xi.

Orban visits Ukraine – and Russia

Orban had traveled to Moscow for a controversial visit on Friday, where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban staged the meeting with Putin, whose country has been waging war against Ukraine for more than two years, as a "peace mission". The trip was also criticized because Hungary had just taken over the half-yearly EU Council Presidency. Before that, Orban had visited Ukraine.

Xi had also been in Europe in May on a Europe tour and had been in Budapest. Budapest and Beijing have had good relations for a long time. Orban was one of the few European representatives and the only EU government head who participated in China's Forum on the "New Silk Road" in October. Hungary is also part of one of China's global investment projects, with which the People's Republic implements infrastructure projects worldwide and thus expands its influence.

