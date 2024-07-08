Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsBeijingEUUkraineRussiaViktor OrbanAAHungaryOrbanXiPeace missionXi JinpingChinaMeeting

Orban traveled to Beijing for meeting with Xi

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in China for a surprise visit. "Peace mission 3.0", Orban wrote on the online service X on Monday, accompanying a photo showing him after landing in Beijing. The Hungarian Prime Minister was then received by China's head of state Xi Jinping, as...

 and  James Williams
2 min read
Orban (l.) and xi in Beijing
Orban (l.) and xi in Beijing

Orban traveled to Beijing for meeting with Xi

Details about the meeting were not known initially. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing had previously announced that the topic of the conversation would be "Matters of mutual interest." Orban had already met Xi in Hungary in May and agreed on a strategic partnership.

In the past few days, the Hungarian president had unexpectedly traveled to Ukraine and Russia. He had described his Moscow trip as a "Peace mission." Orban's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days after Hungary took over the EU presidency had drawn criticism from the EU and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The White House also expressed concern.

Orban maintains close relations with Moscow despite the Ukraine war and goes against the EU line. Orban has repeatedly delayed EU sanctions against Russia and EU financial aid for Kiev. He also criticized the opening of EU membership talks with Ukraine.

  1. Despite his recent trip to Ukraine and Russia, Viktor Orban is expected to discuss "Matters of mutual interest" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting in Beijing.
  2. The EU has raised concerns about Orban's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place after Hungary took over the EU presidency, citing its opposition to Ukraine's EU membership talks.
  3. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing had earlier stated that the purpose of the meeting between Orban and Xi Jinping would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring potential collaboration opportunities.
  4. Hungary's President Viktor Orban, who has a close relationship with Russia, has faced criticism from both EU and NATO leaders for his stance on the ongoing Ukraine war and his delay of EU sanctions against Russia.
  5. During his recent trip to Moscow, Orban referred to himself as a "Peace missionary," emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in resolving geopolitical conflicts.
  6. Hours before his departure for Beijing, Orban paid a visit to Ukraine, expressing his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public