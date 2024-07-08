Orban traveled to Beijing for meeting with Xi

Details about the meeting were not known initially. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing had previously announced that the topic of the conversation would be "Matters of mutual interest." Orban had already met Xi in Hungary in May and agreed on a strategic partnership.

In the past few days, the Hungarian president had unexpectedly traveled to Ukraine and Russia. He had described his Moscow trip as a "Peace mission." Orban's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days after Hungary took over the EU presidency had drawn criticism from the EU and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The White House also expressed concern.

Orban maintains close relations with Moscow despite the Ukraine war and goes against the EU line. Orban has repeatedly delayed EU sanctions against Russia and EU financial aid for Kiev. He also criticized the opening of EU membership talks with Ukraine.

