Orban substitute and goalkeeper substitution: Rose leaves queries unanswered

Head Coach Marco Rose of RB Leipzig is about to decide on a replacement for suspended leader Willi Orban in the upcoming top match against Leverkusen. He has Lukas Klostermann and Mohamed Simakan as potential options. One of them will step in, according to Rose. "Either Klostermann or Simakan could fill Orban's spot. We'll see. Simakan can even play on the right side, we have multiple options and possibilities, even the potential of having both on the field," Rose stated before the Bundesliga top clash on Saturday (6:30 PM/Sky) at Bayer Leverkusen.

He was not able to draw significant conclusions from RB Leipzig's 1:0 victory over second-division side Jena in the DFB-Pokal, only acknowledging that "Jena put up a great effort as a regional team. In terms of our performance, however, it provides little insight, as six or seven different players will be on the field this weekend," Rose observed.

The coach anticipates a similarly strong Bayer Leverkusen team as last season: "The team has reinforced itself, gained experience, and increased quality. A stellar squad with a top-notch coach and a clear vision. They are tough to defend against and challenging to play against. Leverkusen will undeniably be a formidable contender once again."

A potential starting lineup spot for Antonio Nusa

New signing Antonio Nusa might earn a spot in the starting lineup, having scored immediately after entering the field in both his DFB-Pokal debut and the Bundesliga opener. "Antonio has proved why we signed him twice now. With each success, his confidence grows, and the likelihood of starting increases," Rose said.

Goalkeeper rotation, if "appropriate"

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, dealing with extensive workloads in the league, Champions League, and national team, has spoken in favor of rotating goalkeepers with Maarten Vandevoordt. Rose also supports this approach. "It's good when a player recognizes that his colleague possesses equal talent and ambition to play," Rose commended Gulacsi. "I don't believe Pete meant we should rotate every week. But he realizes that Maarten is an excellent goalkeeper looking to prove himself," Rose added, noting that he will consult closely with goalkeeping coach Frederik Gößling "to determine what would be sensible."

In the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig's upcoming opponent, Leverkusen, is expected to pose a significant challenge due to their strengthened squad and improved performance from last season. With Antonio Nusa showing promising form, he might secure a starting lineup spot in the upcoming Bundesliga match for RB Leipzig.

