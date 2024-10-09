Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe EU

Orban proposes drastic EU transformation, encountering resistance from von Leyen

Hungary impedes implementing certain measures

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read

Orban proposes drastic EU transformation, encountering resistance from von Leyen

In the heart of Strasbourg, a confrontation unfolds between Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, and the EU's Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. Orbán, emulating US presidential candidate Trump, boldly calls for revitalizing Europe, asking "Let's make Europe great again" during a speech in the European Parliament.

Orbán challenges key EU decisions, particularly the asylum policy, labeling it ineffective. He suggests sending migrants back to centers in third countries and prohibiting their entry until approvals are granted, a stance that contradicts previous EU court rulings condemning Hungary for disregarding asylum regulations.

Illegal migration, according to Orbán, fosters anti-Semitism, gender-based violence, and homophobia. The immigration crisis, he asserts, significantly taxes border states, rekindling memories of the 2015 immigration surge. Orbán advocates for frequent summits among the Schengen area leaders to address these challenges.

Orbán advocates for isolationist approach

Concretely, Orbán proposes that asylum procedures be processed in non-EU states' "hotspots" and that approval be obtained prior to allowing asylum seekers entry. He firmly states, "We can only let in those who have a corresponding permit". This, he argues, is the only viable solution.

Recently, Orbán declared that Hungary, if feasible, would renounce EU migration policy. His government expresses discontent with the recently enacted asylum reform, which compels member states to offer solidarity to heavily migration-affected EU countries.

Socialist MEPs responded to Orbán's speech with signs reading "Democrats against Autocrats" and sang the anti-fascist hymn "Bella Ciao". In contrast, the far-right faction applauded Orbán.

von der Leyen confronts Orbán

von der Leyen retorted fiercely, criticizing Hungary for early release of human traffickers, lax security checks for Russians, and permitting Chinese police operations within Hungary. She defined this as "not upholding Europe's sovereignty, but a gateway for foreign influence." According to von der Leyen, Orbán merely shifts accountability to neighboring countries.

Furthermore, she accused Hungary of deviating from European agreements. Following Russia's Ukraine conflict, all EU heads of state and government agreed to sever ties with Russian energy sources and seek alternatives. However, one member state merely sought alternative strategies for maintaining Russian energy purchases, unlike the pronounced agreement. Harmonious with this decision, Hungary even expanded its Russian gas imports. Orbán had previously warned that EU decoupling from Russian oil and gas could jeopardize European growth. In climate policy, Orbán urged the questioning of the Green Deal's core, which aims for Europe to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Regarding Orbán's self-declared "peace initiative" in the Ukraine conflict and visit to Kremlin chief Putin, von der Leyen asserted that there are still some who do not attribute the war to "Putin's ambition for power, but Ukraine's desire for freedom." Critics within the democratic camp denounce rampant human rights violations and corruption in Hungary. As a result, the EU currently withholds over 20 billion euros in funding for the country.

The EU, led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, criticizes Hungary's policies, particularly its early release of human traffickers and lax security checks, which she deems as "not upholding Europe's sovereignty, but a gateway for foreign influence."

In response to the EU's criticisms, Orbán advocates for a more isolationist approach in asylum procedures, suggesting that they be processed in non-EU states' "hotspots" and only allowing asylum seekers entry with prior approval, a stance that starkly contrasts with the EU's current policies.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest