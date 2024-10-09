Orban proposes drastic EU transformation, encountering resistance from von Leyen

In the heart of Strasbourg, a confrontation unfolds between Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, and the EU's Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. Orbán, emulating US presidential candidate Trump, boldly calls for revitalizing Europe, asking "Let's make Europe great again" during a speech in the European Parliament.

Orbán challenges key EU decisions, particularly the asylum policy, labeling it ineffective. He suggests sending migrants back to centers in third countries and prohibiting their entry until approvals are granted, a stance that contradicts previous EU court rulings condemning Hungary for disregarding asylum regulations.

Illegal migration, according to Orbán, fosters anti-Semitism, gender-based violence, and homophobia. The immigration crisis, he asserts, significantly taxes border states, rekindling memories of the 2015 immigration surge. Orbán advocates for frequent summits among the Schengen area leaders to address these challenges.

Orbán advocates for isolationist approach

Concretely, Orbán proposes that asylum procedures be processed in non-EU states' "hotspots" and that approval be obtained prior to allowing asylum seekers entry. He firmly states, "We can only let in those who have a corresponding permit". This, he argues, is the only viable solution.

Recently, Orbán declared that Hungary, if feasible, would renounce EU migration policy. His government expresses discontent with the recently enacted asylum reform, which compels member states to offer solidarity to heavily migration-affected EU countries.

Socialist MEPs responded to Orbán's speech with signs reading "Democrats against Autocrats" and sang the anti-fascist hymn "Bella Ciao". In contrast, the far-right faction applauded Orbán.

von der Leyen confronts Orbán

von der Leyen retorted fiercely, criticizing Hungary for early release of human traffickers, lax security checks for Russians, and permitting Chinese police operations within Hungary. She defined this as "not upholding Europe's sovereignty, but a gateway for foreign influence." According to von der Leyen, Orbán merely shifts accountability to neighboring countries.

Furthermore, she accused Hungary of deviating from European agreements. Following Russia's Ukraine conflict, all EU heads of state and government agreed to sever ties with Russian energy sources and seek alternatives. However, one member state merely sought alternative strategies for maintaining Russian energy purchases, unlike the pronounced agreement. Harmonious with this decision, Hungary even expanded its Russian gas imports. Orbán had previously warned that EU decoupling from Russian oil and gas could jeopardize European growth. In climate policy, Orbán urged the questioning of the Green Deal's core, which aims for Europe to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Regarding Orbán's self-declared "peace initiative" in the Ukraine conflict and visit to Kremlin chief Putin, von der Leyen asserted that there are still some who do not attribute the war to "Putin's ambition for power, but Ukraine's desire for freedom." Critics within the democratic camp denounce rampant human rights violations and corruption in Hungary. As a result, the EU currently withholds over 20 billion euros in funding for the country.

The EU, led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, criticizes Hungary's policies, particularly its early release of human traffickers and lax security checks, which she deems as "not upholding Europe's sovereignty, but a gateway for foreign influence."

In response to the EU's criticisms, Orbán advocates for a more isolationist approach in asylum procedures, suggesting that they be processed in non-EU states' "hotspots" and only allowing asylum seekers entry with prior approval, a stance that starkly contrasts with the EU's current policies.

Read also: