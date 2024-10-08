Orban expresses eagerness to toast Trump's triumph with champagne

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, has publicly expressed his admiration for Donald Trump as the "Champion of Tranquility," implying that he'd celebrate with a round of champagne if Trump were to secure a second term as the US President in November. During a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Orban stated, "We'll surely pop some bottles once that happens." He also hinted at a swift resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict if Trump won the election. Orban dismissed concerns from nations like Germany that Russia might attack a NATO ally following Trump's victory, calling the warnings "ludicrous."

Orban and Trump share a long-standing camaraderie. Orban made a trip to meet Trump in July, following their initial encounter in March. At that time, Orban lauded Trump as the "President of Peace," while Trump reciprocated by calling Orban "an outstanding leader." Interestingly, Orban paid a visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow only a few days prior to meeting Trump. This rendezvous was met with criticism from European Union and NATO allies.

The approaching US presidential election on November 5 has many European leaders on edge. Concerns include the future of NATO cooperation and whether America can be relied upon during a crisis. Trump himself has even hinted at withdrawing the US from NATO.

As of now, the race between Trump and his Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, is neck and neck in various polls. Given the distinct nature of the US electoral system, the election's outcome will likely depend on a few closely contested states.

