When people and computers team up, some amazing outcomes can emerge. But is this principle applicable to the realm of investing as well? FMH Financial Consulting has delved into this subject and evaluated the caliber of Robo-Advisors equipped with guidance.

A Robo-Advisor serving advice? Initially, this marriage seems counterintuitive. After all, one of the perks of this investing strategy lies in its fully automated and impartial management, bereft of human emotion.

Despite its initial contradiction, further investigation reveals that beginners in the field could certainly benefit from accompanying advice. Regardless of a Robo-Advisor's algorithm selecting appropriate stocks or funds for a specific customer, the recommendations are based on the client's investment goals and risk tolerance.

However, what if an investor is still too novice in the market to weigh potential risks and select suitable investment destinations? In such circumstances, it could be prudent to discuss investment plans and purposeful investment objectives with a human being prior.

In the name of ntv, FMH Financial Consulting has scrutinized the benefits of blending advice and software, as well as how they compare to traditional Robo-Advisors.

Guidance Erodes Returns

To be upfront, performance-wise, combination offers can't match classic Robo-Advisors. Products without advice generally yield better results, particularly at the outset of the investment period. Since labor remuneration is involved, human intervention results in lower returns.

However, it should be noted that clients subscribing to a combination product do not necessarily require constant interaction with an advisor. Instead, it involves creating a strategy prior to investment, which subsequently paves the way for a profitable experience.

For newcomers in the stock market, this preliminary step could certainly prove advantageous. Several banks even provide on-site consultations for larger investment volumes, such as 50,000 euros. Unfortunately, less affluent investors find themselves limited to online consultations or phone conversations.

Top Picks for Traditional and Green Investment Strategies

To identify which Robo-Advisors boast the best performance when accompanied by advice, FMH assumes a balanced investment strategy of 40 to 60 percent equities and bonds. Consequently, providers divulge their performance statistics (excluding their fees) and terms in line with this common pattern among beginners.

Additionally, FMH has compared these figures for investors seeking a sustainable investment strategy.

The conclusion: For traditional investments, Quirion (Premium Package), Robin, Fintego, and Growney emerge as the top contenders. In the realm of sustainable investments, Evergreen, Quirion (Premium Package), Growney, Scalable Capital Wealth, and Fintego green are the standout performers for novices in the capital market.

Here's the link to the FMH Robo-Advisor comparison for personalized specifications.

In the realm of investing, some beginners might find it beneficial to consider index funds, especially when using Robo-Advisors. Index funds, being low-cost and diversified investment options, align well with the automated and impartial management provided by Robo-Advisors.

Through the FMH Robo-Advisor comparison, it was discovered that providers like Scalable Capital Wealth and Fintego green offer strong performance in sustainable index funds, which could be appealing to investors seeking a balance between environmental responsibility and financial returns.

