German Federal StatesNewsspdsocialkeelrestaurantserpil midyatlistate parliamentschleswig-holsteingerman press agency

Opposition leader Midyatli cooks for Kiel's homeless

Cooking for people in need: SPD parliamentary group leader Serpil Midyatli serves turkey goulash to homeless people in Kiel.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Serpil Midyatli (SPD, M) speaks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Schleswig-Holstein's opposition leader Serpil Midyatli (SPD) once again cooked for the homeless and people threatened with homelessness in Kiel on Thursday. "But everyone is allowed to come", the SPD politician told the German Press Agency on Thursday. The 48-year-old picked up a wooden spoon herself in the morning in her family's restaurant in Kiel and prepared turkey goulash with spaetzle for 100 people together with employees of the Diakonie.

Together with Bishop Nora Steen, Midyatli then served the food at a social meeting point in the Gaarden district, the "Kieler Anker" run by the Diakonie. The idea of cooking for people in need was born during the coronavirus pandemic, said the former restaurateur Midyatli. For the third year, she and a friend have been cooking for people for two days at Christmas. "It's really nice."

With the support of the city of Kiel, the Kieler Anker offers two drinking rooms for homeless people and people at risk of homelessness. They can stay there every working day in sheltered rooms and drink low-proof alcohol. Lunch is also served every day. According to Diakonie, the service is funded by donations.

Source: www.stern.de

