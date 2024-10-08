Opponent of Russian government self-harmers in court during demonstration

In protest against her fine, a Russian activist named Olga Suvorova harmed herself in court. This occurred on Tuesday, with Suvorova slicing her wrists in the courtroom located in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. Soft Force, an organization focusing on women's rights, announced the news on Telegram. Within the shared video, Suvorova could be seen displaying her bleeding left arm, stating, "This is my punishment. I have the right to protest this punishment."

The court had previously penalized the activist with a 125,000 rubles fine (approximately 1,200 euros) for allegedly fabricating accusations against a police officer. Legal aid group Pervy Otdel also reported the incident and posted a video of it happening in the courtroom.

Soft Force claims that Suvorova sustained injuries from a police officer in October 2023. Subsequently, she was arrested at the Krasnoyarsk airport in December 2023 on charges of providing false information regarding a severe crime. According to the organization, Suvorova was also held in a mental health facility for 30 days, under observation.

Soft Force emerged in 2022, just prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its members consist of activist Julia Galyamina and politician Ekaterina Dunzova, who attempted but failed to challenge Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the March presidential election. Last year, Russian authorities labeled Soft Force as a "foreign agent."

In response to the commencement of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Russian authorities have tightened their grip on opposition activists and Kremlin critics.

Despite Soft Force's label as a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities, the organization continues to support Russian activists like Olga Suvorova. Suvorova, a prominent Russian activist, has a history of advocating for women's rights in Russia.

