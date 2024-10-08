Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsRussian

Opponent of Russian government self-harmers in court during demonstration

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Russia reportedly devises a strategy document for the AfD.
Russia reportedly devises a strategy document for the AfD.

Opponent of Russian government self-harmers in court during demonstration

In protest against her fine, a Russian activist named Olga Suvorova harmed herself in court. This occurred on Tuesday, with Suvorova slicing her wrists in the courtroom located in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. Soft Force, an organization focusing on women's rights, announced the news on Telegram. Within the shared video, Suvorova could be seen displaying her bleeding left arm, stating, "This is my punishment. I have the right to protest this punishment."

The court had previously penalized the activist with a 125,000 rubles fine (approximately 1,200 euros) for allegedly fabricating accusations against a police officer. Legal aid group Pervy Otdel also reported the incident and posted a video of it happening in the courtroom.

Soft Force claims that Suvorova sustained injuries from a police officer in October 2023. Subsequently, she was arrested at the Krasnoyarsk airport in December 2023 on charges of providing false information regarding a severe crime. According to the organization, Suvorova was also held in a mental health facility for 30 days, under observation.

Soft Force emerged in 2022, just prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its members consist of activist Julia Galyamina and politician Ekaterina Dunzova, who attempted but failed to challenge Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the March presidential election. Last year, Russian authorities labeled Soft Force as a "foreign agent."

In response to the commencement of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Russian authorities have tightened their grip on opposition activists and Kremlin critics.

Despite Soft Force's label as a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities, the organization continues to support Russian activists like Olga Suvorova. Suvorova, a prominent Russian activist, has a history of advocating for women's rights in Russia.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest