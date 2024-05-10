Opinion: RFK Jr.'s Viewpoint Stokes the Ongoing Discussion on Brainworms

In a 2012 deposition during his divorce proceedings, some of Kennedy's health concerns were revealed. Although his campaign refused to share his medical records, Kennedy provided additional details to The New York Times and in the podcast "Pushing the Limits with Brian Shapiro." He mentioned recovering from the brain fog and memory loss caused by a parasite, as well as a case of mercury poisoning he claimed happened at the same time. However, his spokesperson dismissed questions about whether these health issues might hinder his suitability for the presidency.

The two presidential candidates have not released exhaustive health records during this election cycle. However, a six-page summary from the White House in February stated that Biden is "fit for duty." Trump's doctor released a three-paragraph statement in November claiming he was in "excellent health."

Many people maintain that this information is insufficient. A substantial majority of voters believe that both Biden and Trump are too old to serve another term, and there is always the worry that the doctors endorsing these statements are more concerned with maintaining the candidate's image than openly discussing their actual health status.

While there is no constitutional requirement for revealing a candidate's health records, candidates have established a precedent in the latter part of the 20th century of becoming more transparent about their medical history. This marks a positive step, one which the potential presidential hopefuls for 2024 should continue.

Pressure to release this information has also arisen from past presidents who concealed their health conditions. President Chester A. Arthur hid his kidney disease during his 1884 nomination. President Woodrow Wilson experienced a debilitating stroke in 1919 that impacted him for the rest of his term. President Franklin Roosevelt concealed his severe heart problems, as examined by Dr. Frank Lahey, who predicted he wouldn't survive another term. In 1944, President Dwight Eisenhower dismissed the severity of his heart attack. These examples, and more, indicate the importance of openness regarding candidates' health.

In the past, when candidates were compelled to address their health issues publicly, it often led to scandal and controversy. This was the case with Senator Thomas Eagleton, who served as Senator George McGovern's running mate in 1972. The revelation that Eagleton had undergone shock treatment for depression prompted him to withdraw from the race.

In contrast, in 1976, nearly all candidates voluntarily provided journalists with summaries of their medical history. Independent candidate Eugene McCarthy was the exception; he believed that presidents should be elected based on their service record, thoughts on issues, and programs rather than their private health status.

What has changed since then? Prior to the 20th century, secrecy dominated American politics, especially during the Cold War era. The movement for disclosure and transparency gained momentum, becoming a major social norm in America from the 1960s to 1970s.

In 1992, Democratic candidate Paul Tsongas, a former Massachusetts senator, promoted the push for transparency. He had discovered a lump in his groin a decade earlier and eventually received a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. At the time of his presidential run, though, doctors confirmed he was cancer-free. Tsongas demonstrated his fitness during the primaries, with his campaign releasing a video of him swimming. Despite dropping out of the campaign due to his inability to defeat Bill Clinton, Tsongas later revealed in December that he had a cancerous growth in his abdomen. Concerns about the potential implications of his health condition if he had been elected surfaced among voters.

Health concerns continue to be a topic of discussion in presidential elections. In 2008, there were queries about Republican nominee John McCain's history of skin cancer, and in 2016, rumors circulated about Hillary Clinton's health when she experienced a fall in a van (her physician diagnosed her with pneumonia just days before, which the incident was attributed to being a combination of this illness, dehydration, and overheating).

The crucial factor is to evaluate whether a candidate's health condition could obstruct their ability to govern capably. As physician Jacob Appel at the Mt. Sinai Medical School has argued, it's not about whether a candidate has a health issue, but whether that condition might hinder their leadership capacity.

K@ldifeat2541 said:

Both parties are like: "Nah, you wont be able to do anything important anyway, so it's probably better if we just don't let the public know."

Join CNN Opinion's newsletter for updates and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

When politicians openly discuss their health issues, it can help reduce the stigma surrounding personal medical problems. It's natural for everyone to have some sort of health concern, and there's no need for it to be a source of shame. By being transparent about their condition, candidates can set an example of a different mindset.

Moreover, in an era filled with misleading information, providing accurate information is important. Since rumors and misrepresentations are common on the internet, a straightforward announcement with the truth can help curb this issue.

Health issues are one thing that unites everyone in our age of polarization and societal divisions, regardless of wealth, power, or race. Candidates running for the highest political office should be open and honest about their medical histories. This tactic could only strengthen our democracy.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com