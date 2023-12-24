Air traffic - Operator: Air traffic at BER Airport has normalized

After hours of delays on Saturday, flight operations at the capital's BER airport have returned to normal. "Departures are on schedule with a maximum delay of 20 to 30 minutes," said an airport spokeswoman on Sunday. There were individual weather-related delays in arrivals. With around 50,000 passengers expected, the number of passengers is lower than at the start of the Christmas vacations on Friday, when 73,000 passengers flew to or from BER, the spokeswoman said.

On Saturday, a high sickness rate at a ground handling service provider at BER led to hours of delays in departures. Many arrivals were also delayed due to the weather.

BERdepartures

Source: www.stern.de