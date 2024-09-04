- Operations against illicit trafficking networks in various German regions

Law enforcement agencies, specifically the Federal Police, are currently conducting raids on various establishments linked to an alleged human trafficking syndicate across several federal territories. A total of 19 sites in Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Saxony-Anhalt are under scrutiny, with Jena in Thuringia being the main focus, according to an official statement.

Authorities have served five detention orders against individuals from Syria and Iraq, the spokesperson disclosed further. The probe targets 18 individuals, including drivers and higher-level organizers, who are allegedly involved in transportation of over 140 people across the West Balkan pathway during 2023 and 2024.

The Federal Police continued their raid on the main focus in Jena, seizing crucial evidence linked to the human trafficking case. Subsequently, further raids were carried out at other identified locations, aiming to dismantle the entire syndicate during the ongoing Raid operations.

