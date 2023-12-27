Duisburg - Operation due to disturbance: man falls from balcony

During an operation due to a disturbance at night, a man in Duisburg climbed onto the balcony of a third-floor apartment, fell and was seriously injured. The police in Duisburg announced on Wednesday that the officers had administered first aid until the emergency services arrived. The drunk 30-year-old had previously reacted angrily to the arrival of the police on Christmas Day, punching and kicking them. When two other drunk men, aged 36 and 61, intervened and put up massive resistance, the police retreated into the hallway of the apartment building.

When they returned with reinforcements, it turned out that the 30-year-old had left the apartment and was lying on a porch roof. He was taken to hospital. All three men were charged with criminal offenses. Blood samples were taken. The check revealed that the 36-year-old was wanted by warrant for an outstanding sum of money.

