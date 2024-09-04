- "Openly Advocating for Bodily Autonomy": Stefanie Giesinger Discusses Abortion Experiences

Stefanie Giesinger, the famous model and entrepreneur, calmly whispers, "I checked the pregnancy test, then freaked out and shouted. Around a year ago, I got pregnant unexpectedly, and it was a challenging time for me." For the first time, she openly talks about her unplanned pregnancy and the decision to have an abortion. In her podcast and Instagram posts, Giesinger shares her struggles during this journey.

Giesinger has a massive following on Instagram, and she's scheduled for a photoshoot right after the positive test. She writes, "I felt like I was in an alternate reality." She manages to make it to the set, work, while her friend tries to reach her regular gynecologist, who's currently on vacation. So, she ends up at an unfamiliar clinic.

In her post, Giesinger discusses the feelings many unexpectedly pregnant women experience: helplessness, embarrassment, despair. And the question, "Should I keep the baby?" She chooses against it and goes through a process that German politicians call a compromise, but women often refer to as a challenging ordeal.

How are abortions handled in Germany?

Abortions are technically illegal in Germany and are rigidly regulated by Section 218 of the Criminal Code. Until the 12th week, a pregnancy can be terminated without penalty if the person can demonstrate they attended a counseling session and waited for three days. If the pregnancy is advanced, intervention is possible if the pregnant person's physical or mental health is at risk or if the pregnancy resulted from rape. (More information for those affected is available, for instance, here.)

Giesinger seems especially affected by the baby photos in the waiting room of "Pro Familia," where she receives counseling. Later, she opts for a surgical abortion but has to wait several weeks for it to be performed. "The egg cell was too small to be captured in a photo," she writes on Instagram. She describes this period as a battle against her own body: "Something was growing inside me, and I didn't want it."

"Respect for Stefanie Giesinger"

After a successful abortion, she plunges into despair, needing to process her thoughts and guilt. A year later, Giesinger can talk openly about it. She thanks her environment for their support and is grateful for the opportunity to make this decision. Within hours of her Instagram post, Giesinger receives overwhelming support from her more than five million followers. Many praise her for her honesty, while others share their own experiences.

In countries like Poland or Hungary, abortion laws are significantly stricter. UK studies reveal that bans do not reduce the abortion rate. Abortions are not uncommon procedures, but the overall number is diminishing. Approximately 100,000 abortions take place in Germany annually, with about 106,000 reported cases in 2023, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

