View of the Pretzien weir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Opening of the Pretzien weir: Federal road 246a closed

Due to the planned opening of the Pretzien weir, a section of the federal highway 246a will be fully closed. The area can only be bypassed on a large scale via Magdeburg or Dessau because district and municipal roads in the area will also be closed, as the Salzland district announced on Thursday. The section of the B246a between "Alte Fähre" and the entrance to Pretzien is affected by the closure. How long the closure is necessary depends on the flood situation, it said.

The flood situation is currently considered tense in parts of Saxony-Anhalt. In order to protect the state capital of Magdeburg from flooding, the Pretzien weir is to be removed. The approximately 135-metre-long weir is intended to ensure that a third of the Elbe water flows into a 21-kilometre-long canal around Schönebeck, Magdeburg and other towns in the Elbe lowlands until it flows back into the Elbe. It was last opened in June 2013.

Source: www.stern.de

