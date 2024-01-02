Tourism - Opening of the new piers delayed

Stormy weather and flooding are delaying construction work on the new piers in Scharbeutz and Timmendorfer Strand on the Baltic Sea. The originally planned opening date of May 31, 2024 cannot be met, said Andreas Geist from the municipality of Scharbeutz in the district of Ostholstein. "We are now assuming an opening in early summer 2024," he said. The opening date for the Maritim pier in the neighboring town of Timmendorfer Strand, originally announced for late autumn 2023, has also been postponed to May 2024, according to Gesine Muus, head of the Timmendorfer Strand spa business.

"The weather threw a spanner in the works," said Geist. "We first had low tide and then high tide, plus several storms, so the work had to be interrupted again and again." According to Geist, work will resume at the beginning of January after the Christmas break. "Provided the weather cooperates," he said.

The costs for both bridges are reportedly within budget. "The 276-metre-long bridge in Scharbeutz is expected to cost 20 million euros, the pier in Haffkrug 19 million," said Geist.

There have also been delays in the construction of the new pier in Timmendorfer Strand. Here too, unfavorable wind conditions and problems with the awarding of steel construction contracts had caused delays in the construction work, said Muus. As the municipality had already purchased the steel for the new pier some time ago, there had been no increase in construction costs. "We are expecting construction costs of around 11.9 million euros," she said. In both Timmendorfer Strand and Scharbeutz, the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Kiel is subsidizing 90 percent of the costs.

