Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssea bridgeschleswig-holsteintimmendorfer beachopeningfloodtourismdistrict of ostholsteinmunicipalitiesscharbeutzbaltic sea

Opening of the new piers delayed

Spectacular new piers are being built in Scharbeutz and Timmendorfer Strand. Both are due to be completed in 2024 - albeit later than planned.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read

Tourism - Opening of the new piers delayed

Stormy weather and flooding are delaying construction work on the new piers in Scharbeutz and Timmendorfer Strand on the Baltic Sea. The originally planned opening date of May 31, 2024 cannot be met, said Andreas Geist from the municipality of Scharbeutz in the district of Ostholstein. "We are now assuming an opening in early summer 2024," he said. The opening date for the Maritim pier in the neighboring town of Timmendorfer Strand, originally announced for late autumn 2023, has also been postponed to May 2024, according to Gesine Muus, head of the Timmendorfer Strand spa business.

"The weather threw a spanner in the works," said Geist. "We first had low tide and then high tide, plus several storms, so the work had to be interrupted again and again." According to Geist, work will resume at the beginning of January after the Christmas break. "Provided the weather cooperates," he said.

The costs for both bridges are reportedly within budget. "The 276-metre-long bridge in Scharbeutz is expected to cost 20 million euros, the pier in Haffkrug 19 million," said Geist.

There have also been delays in the construction of the new pier in Timmendorfer Strand. Here too, unfavorable wind conditions and problems with the awarding of steel construction contracts had caused delays in the construction work, said Muus. As the municipality had already purchased the steel for the new pier some time ago, there had been no increase in construction costs. "We are expecting construction costs of around 11.9 million euros," she said. In both Timmendorfer Strand and Scharbeutz, the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Kiel is subsidizing 90 percent of the costs.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
More freedom of movement in fashion: model Naomi Campbell shows how it's done. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Trends of the year: what could be hot in 2024

A new hedonism, the hobby of hemp cultivation, the trendy travel destinations of Paris and Las Vegas or wild fashion such as crooked buttoned blouses: what to expect in the new year in fashion, travel, food and love.

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public