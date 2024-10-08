OpenDa shields Leipzig from the torment of persecuted pagans

RB Leipzig momentarily grips the Bundesliga summit for a couple of hours. The team manages a 1-0 victory over 1. FC Heidenheim courtesy of Lois Openda's strike. The success comes as a response to the Champions League setback.

Leipzig remains unbeaten in their current Bundesliga campaign, showing resilience following their loss against Juventus Turin in the Champions League. Under the guidance of coach Marco Rose, Leipzig clinched a 1-0 (0-0) victory over 1. FC Heidenheim, further cementing their position in the upper echelons. Belgian national striker Lois Openda provided the only goal for Leipzig in the 59th minute, with the team improving post-interval.

Four days prior, Leipzig surrendered a 2:1 advantage against Juve in extra-time, eventually ending up on the losing side with a scoreline of 2:3. In the Europa League, Leipzig have already been placed under strain. However, in the league, their fortunes have turned favorable. With 14 points, Leipzig now stands atop the table, while Heidenheim trails behind by five points in the middle of the rankings.

As is customary for Heidenheim on weeks they also participate in international competitions, coach Frank Schmidt made significant changes to his starting lineup after their 2:1 win against Olimpija Ljubljana in the Conference League. The hosts attempted to curtail Leipzig's attacks in the first half, a strategy that worked effectively during the initial half.

Goal disallowed via VAR

The first half's key moments appeared to be limited to a single digit. Leipzig's Openda missed a headed opportunity (4.) and aimed too high with another header (43.). Striker partner Benjamin Sesko failed to place his attempt within the goal post (33.), while Leipzig's best chance materialized just before halftime, when Xavi Simons couldn't get past FCH's Kevin Müller following a combination of clever passes (42.).

Guest goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi encountered few challenges during the initial phase. The match was characterized by intense challenges and maintained a leisurely pace.

After the break, Leipzig increased the pressure and spent a considerable time in Heidenheim's half. Sesko tried to score what seemed to be the winning goal for Leipzig following a free kick by national player David Raum (52.). However, referee Sascha Stegemann reviewed the incident following a suggestion from the video assistant and disallowed the goal—Leipzig's Willi Orban was penalized for fouling Heidenheim's Patrick Mainka, preventing him from blocking Sesko's header. Shortly afterward, the guests finally found the net: Antonio Nusa created a chance along the right flank, allowing Openda to score with a powerful shot into the corner. Leipzig deserved the goal, but it sparked a newfound determination within the Heidenheim team.

Jan Schöppner struck the crossbar (68.), and Leipzig goalkeeper Gulacsi made saves against Marvin Pieringer and Adrian Beck (73.). Heidenheim pressed for an equalizer in the final minutes but could not manage it. Openda missed another opportunity to score for Leipzig with a post shot (88.).

