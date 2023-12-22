Opencast lignite mining - Open-cast mining operation in Jänschwalde ends: "emotional day"

With the end of operations for the open-cast lignite mine in Jänschwalde, the energy company Leag is pressing ahead with the construction of a solar plant on the former open-cast mining areas. Philipp Nellessen, Head of Production at Leag, told Rbb-Inforadio on Friday that around two and a half thousand hectares have already been restored and land has already been recultivated. "Among other things, 1500 hectares of forest and 1000 hectares of agricultural land have been created. And it is on these first areas that we will build the first small section of this several hundred megawatt solar plant."

After almost 50 years, regular operations at the opencast lignite mine in Jänschwalde, north-east of Cottbus, come to an end on Friday. For many employees, there are a lot of emotions associated with this. "It goes without saying that today is also a very emotional day for them," said Nellessen on Inforadio.

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) was also expected to attend the ceremonial shift change on Friday afternoon. "Our respect and esteem goes to the men and women who have worked hard in the open-cast mine in all weathers so that we can reliably draw our electricity from the socket," said Prime Minister Woidke in advance.

Work at the Jänschwalde open-cast mine will not be completely stopped by the end of the year. According to Leag, geotechnical safety measures are still to be carried out in the first few months of next year.

The energy company Leag is planning to switch to renewable energies. The phase-out of electricity generation from lignite has been legally agreed for 2038. Due to its high carbon dioxide emissions, lignite is more harmful to the climate than other energy sources.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de