Opel Mokka Electric's Journey Log: Capable of Covering Extended Stretches as Well

The Opel Mokka with electric power gets a boost in power and range, as tested by ntv.de.

Opel has found a novel method to present a new model to the public this time around. While not entirely new, the Mokka Electric's electric motor has received the same power boost (from 136 to 156 PS) as its electric counterparts in the Stellantis group.

However, what truly matters is the upgrade of the battery. The battery's capacity has been boosted from 51 to 54 kWh, while its energy consumption decreases by around 0.5 kWh/100 km to 15.2 kWh (WLTP). This increases the vehicle's nominal WLTP range from 336 to 406 kilometers. These numbers sound great, but how does the Mokka fare in real-world driving?

A Thousand Kilometers Achieved with Ease

The Mokka is meant for city driving, not long-distance trips. Yet, Opel wanted to test its limits and entered it in the ED1000 rally. This challenge required the Mokka to cover more than 1000 kilometers in a single day. With a 54 kWh battery capacity, the Rüsselsheimer certainly isn't designed for such challenges. But, like humans, the Mokka proved it could rise to the occasion.

The journey begins with a fully charged battery in Düsseldorf, then continues towards the Dutch coast via Brussels. After a lunch break, Papenburg is the next stop, followed by a return to the starting point. In the end, the Mokka will have covered 1006 kilometers. Its ability to handle such long trips isn't due to its fast-charging capabilities. Instead, it relies on a conventional 400-volt architecture. Additionally, smaller batteries can't be charged quickly as they near their capacity limit, causing the charging power to decrease.

Four Charging Stops Along the Way

Knowing that I'd need to charge frequently, I remained calm at the prospect. By maintaining a steady pace and charging the battery to 80% SoC, I successfully covered the 1000 kilometers. I cruised at 120 km/h on German and Belgian highways, slowing down to 100 km/h in the Netherlands during the day.

Despite the lengthy journey, there were only four charging stops required, each lasting about 80 minutes. Given the vehicle's segment, this is an acceptable charging time. However, the "Long Range" Mokka with the upgraded battery-motor unit isn't cheap - Opel is asking a hefty 44,720 euros for it.

The Well-Equipped, Expensive Mokka E-top

The Opel is indeed well-equipped, featuring a keyless locking system and adaptive cruise control that adjusts acceleration and braking based on traffic conditions, even coming to a complete stop. However, these high-end features may not be affordable for budget-conscious buyers. For them, Opel offers conventional powertrains, with the Mokka starting at 28,565 euros.

Notably, the Mokka excels in several areas. It offers comfortable seating for its class, although rear legroom is somewhat limited. Its age within the Opel lineup is evident - USB-C ports are missing. Despite this, the compact SUV maintains a modern appearance, thanks to its distinctive "Vizor" grille and sleek LED taillights. The optional two-tone paint job (with a black contrasting roof) adds a sporty touch. Even the electric version has proven its worth on long-distance drives.

The upgrade in the Mokka Electric's battery capacity from 51 to 54 kWh allows motor vehicles to increase their nominal WLTP range, improving from 336 to 406 kilometers. Despite being intended for city driving, the Mokka Electric management team decided to test its capabilities by participating in the ED1000 rally, covering over 1000 kilometers in a single day.

Read also: