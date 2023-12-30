Leisure time - Only remnants of artificial snow left in the Thuringian Forest

The Thuringian Forest offers hardly any opportunities for winter sports on the last weekend of 2023. After the spring-like temperatures of the past few days, only remnants of artificial snow remain in the ski and toboggan parks, according to information from the Thuringian Forest Regional Association on Saturday. "In the meantime, only the Schmiedefeld Winter World is still open. Today with floodlights until 9 p.m.," says the regional association's winter sports report.

There is still an average of 20 centimetres of artificial snow there. The last remnants are also still lying in the Silbersattel ski arena and the Oberhof snow park.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), rain and wind are expected in Thuringia in the days leading up to New Year. Stormy gusts could also occur on the ridges and summits.

Source: www.stern.de