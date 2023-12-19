Soccer Bundesliga - Only one win from the last seven games - BVB staggers into the winter break

After the final whistle, the Borussia Dortmund players had to endure a roaring concert of whistles. The Black & Yellows were held to a 1-1 draw in their final home game of the year against relegation candidates Mainz 05, meaning they have only won one of their last seven Bundesliga games.

Not enough for the runners-up, who now also have to fear for their minimum target: BVB are only in 5th place for the winter - it is not yet clear whether this place will be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Borussia started the game in dominant fashion and created numerous chances. Julian Brandt's magnificent free-kick goal in the 29th minute was the logical consequence of their superiority. However, a moment of inattention shortly before the break brought Mainz back into the game, with Sepp van den Berg equalizing in the 43rd minute. The visitors then turned up the heat after the break, with BVB barely able to get back into the game. After 90 minutes, the draw was fair.

No winners in Bremen and Hoffenheim

There were also no winners in the other two Bundesliga games on Tuesday. Firstly, Werder Bremen wrestled a point from cup winners RB Leipzig in the early evening game. Justin Njinmah equalized the visitors' lead in the 75th minute with a superb long-range shot. Loïs Openda had put the Saxons ahead shortly after the break.

TSG Hoffenheim also failed to win their home match against Darmstadt 98. Despite taking the lead three times, it was only enough for a 3-3 draw in the end. Double goalscorer Tim Skarke secured a point for the Hessians with his second goal shortly before the end, which should have given Lilies coach Torsten Lieberknecht a somewhat calmer day.

BVB coach Edin Terzic, on the other hand, must fear for his job. Before Christmas, the club management around Hans-Joachim Watzke, sports director Sebastian Kehl and advisor Matthias Sammer will analyze the first half of the season together with Terzic. Everything will be put on the table.

Will the coach also be put up for discussion? After the disappointing draw against Mainz, Terzic made his way to the south stand. It seemed like a farewell.

