Ministry of Justice - Only one defendant acquitted due to slow work by authorities

Only one suspected criminal has been released from custody in North Rhine-Westphalia this year due to the slow work of prosecutors. This was announced by the NRW Ministry of Justice in response to a dpa inquiry as the provisional status (as of December 7). Last year, five suspects had to be released for this reason.

The accused was charged with aggravated theft. When suspects are remanded in custody, the judiciary is required to speed up the process. After six months of pre-trial detention, a court must examine whether the continued detention of each prisoner is justified.

Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 121 Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 122

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de