Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsjusticenorth rhine-westphaliaturn of the yeardüsseldorfpenal systemministry of justice

Only one defendant acquitted due to slow work by authorities

Only one suspected criminal in North Rhine-Westphalia has been released from custody this year due to the slow work of prosecutors. This was announced by the NRW Ministry of Justice in response to a dpa inquiry as the provisional status (as of December 7). Last year, five suspects had to be...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
The entrance to the Ministry of Justice. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The entrance to the Ministry of Justice. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ministry of Justice - Only one defendant acquitted due to slow work by authorities

Only one suspected criminal has been released from custody in North Rhine-Westphalia this year due to the slow work of prosecutors. This was announced by the NRW Ministry of Justice in response to a dpa inquiry as the provisional status (as of December 7). Last year, five suspects had to be released for this reason.

The accused was charged with aggravated theft. When suspects are remanded in custody, the judiciary is required to speed up the process. After six months of pre-trial detention, a court must examine whether the continued detention of each prisoner is justified.

Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 121 Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 122

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public