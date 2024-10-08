Only one aspect "disappoints" FC Bayern significantly

At Bayern, the vibe is a mix of positive and negative. It may seem impossible, but it's not. The ambiance at the title-winning squad from Munich is a complex situation in the early stages of the young Bundesliga season. So, dear readers, join us as we draw lessons from the first six matchdays.

Bayern is enjoying themselves despite the "results predicament": Dietmar Hamann sparked a fresh dispute about Harry Kane last week. After this weekend, Bayern finds itself involved in another controversy: Does coach Vincent Kompany's daring game plan assist in achieving significant victories? The reasoning: Bayern has only managed two points from the toughest matches of the season thus far. They drew with floundering champions Bayer Leverkusen (1:1), lost to Aston Villa in the Champions League (0:1), and again drew with Eintracht Frankfurt (3:3).

The man addressing these debates in Munich is Max Eberl, the rightful heir to the quieter voice from Tegernsee, Uli Hoeneß. Hamann, he retorted, is like a relentless echo, and he quashed the mounting concerns about Kompany's risky tactics with a seven-minute speech. He couldn't stop praising his new coach, raving about the "remarkable" playing style and "impressive" dominance. Yet, after the late draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, he admitted he felt " disgusted" because the result wasn't as desired. But he didn't want to fuel any doubts or apprehensions.

Similarly, Thomas Müller; the club's radio station broadcasted this message: "This is an enjoyable playing style when you dominate such a strong opponent away. It was a delight to watch how we controlled the game. We haven't won three times, but I'm extremely satisfied in this predicament."

For now, it might still be the best predicament in a long time, but Munich is at risk of being blinded by itself. Superb football is exhilarating and entertaining, but outcomes bring the trophies. And after a season without titles, they'd like to see plenty of that again.

Bayer Leverkusen has banished the insanity: The champions' alarm bells are already ringing early. Time for dramatic declarations, first from Granit Xhaka, then from the enraged goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. What's happening under the Bayer cross? Well, the insanity has vanished. Yes, Leverkusen can still score late goals, but that's not what this is about. "We were champions because we approached every game like maniacs. Today, I didn't see that unending hunger and determination to terminate the game," Hradeckyexploded after the disaster against Holstein Kiel (2:2). Despite a 2:0 lead after eight minutes, the game wasn't over yet. The early Bundesliga defeat against RB Leipzig after a season without a single loss could still be accepted, but the wild 4:3 against VfL Wolfsburg drove Xhaka to despair, and now it's brewing inside Hradecky and then overflowing.

The team is surprisingly vulnerable defensively. A solution is urgently required. There might already be an explanation for the "insanity" of the team being exorcised. Last season, the team pursued the perfect season, consistently delivering spectacular shows, often rescuing themselves in thrilling stoppage times. Physically and mentally, they were at their limit or beyond.

Time for power banks to recharge was scarce. Stars Jonathan Tah, Robert Andrich, and Florian Wirtz had a challenging and draining time at the home Euro, Xhaka shone with Switzerland at the same tournament. The key players of Xabi Alonso's team kept running, and running. And now, there's no break in sight. Most of the Leverkusen players are on international duty, finding balance is barely possible. Then comes Eintracht Frankfurt. "We have to learn, yes, but we don't have much time," Alonsoadmitted. "But we have to keep learning." Preferably quickly.

BVB can't shake off old demons: The good news for all Dortmund fans: The top of the table is still within reach. It's four points to the FC Bayern. That's an undeniable fact. Emotionally, the situation looks very different. The team as a championship contender? Rather, FC Schalke 04 will be promoted. No, no need to freak out, the situation is not that bad (yet). But the team of coach Nuri Şahin is giving fans new dilemmas, making it difficult for them to maintain patience. The new coach had ignited euphoria, and the significant transfers of Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Groß, Maxi Beier, and Yan Couto served as a season preview boost. But at least after this sixth matchday, the mood has plummeted. There was a 1:2 defeat against Union Berlin and a first half that left everyone in the club alarmed. "It can't continue like this," sports director Sebastian Kehl scolded.

And so, the M-word is once again making headlines in Dortmund. Against VfL Bochum, they had gathered plenty of arguments about their resilient mentality and turning a terrible first half into a good outcome. Against Celtic Glasgow in the following Champions League game, the artists in the black and yellow jerseys put on a bizarre spectacle (7:1), only to suffer another setback again.

VfB Stuttgart missed out on becoming the standout team in German football last season due to Leverkusen's unbeaten rampage. The team's stellar performance came at a cost, with key players Anton, Guirassy, and Hiroki Ito departing during the summer. While Führich and Undav were retained, VfB is currently grappling with the fallout from the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, and the quality gap left by their departed players. Additionally, odd defensive injury issues are compounding the situation. Despite six Stuttgart players representing Germany, maintaining their level of performance will prove challenging.

Freiburg, on the other hand, has flown under the radar this season. Heavily praised for his contributions, Christian Streich left the club over the summer, leaving behind an impressive legacy both on and off the field. Stepping into Streich's shoes is Julian Schuster, who is stealthily managing Freiburg's post-Streich era. Freiburg is currently placing fourth in the table, just behind Bayern, Leipzig, and Frankfurt, yet remaining an underdog sensation. Freiburg's stalwart Patrick Osterhage admires Schuster's enthusiasm and open communication styles, which he finds far superior to any previous interactions.

Bochum, however, finds itself in a crisis. The team has only managed to secure a single point, leading to speculation about potential coaching changes. Ziedler will lead Bochum into a tough autumn, with games against Bayern, Leverkusen, and Stuttgart looming. Bochum will next face Hoffenheim, where coach Matarazzo is just starting to stabilize his position after a questionable streak. While Matarazzo secured a Europa League victory and a draw against Stuttgart, a loss against Bochum could jeopardize his position even further, potentially leading to his ousting. Seoane, coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach, is also under pressure. Though Seoane secured top transfers in Stöger and Kleindienst, Borussia's performance has been underwhelming thus far.

