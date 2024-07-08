Soccer Bundesliga - Only nine professionals at RB Leipzig's training kick-off

Only nine professionals participated in RB Leipzig's initial, private training session for the Bundesliga. Among them were five players with starting potential: Mohamed Simakan, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Eljif Elmas, and Lukas Klostermann.

Welcome to the team were the two new signings, goalkeepers Maarten Vandevoort (Genk) and Assan Ouedraogo, who joined from FC Schalke 04.

EM players granted longer vacation

Marco Rose's EM squad members will still be on extended leave. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and defender Willi Orban, who were eliminated with Hungary in the group stage, are expected to join the team in Leipzig within a week. The players who were still on vacation after being knocked out in the round of 16 – Lois Openda (Belgium), Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark), Nikolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner (both Austria), and Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) – have an additional two weeks to recover and will rejoin team training before the team's USA tour (July 28 to August 4).

The future of Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons remains uncertain. Olmo, who represented Spain in the EM and has a reported €60 million buyout clause, could leave the club before the end of July. Simons, like Olmo, is back from his loan at Paris Saint-Germany but is being loaned out again by the French club. He is currently deciding between offers from FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

