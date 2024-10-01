Only Mourinho is incorporating such a move: notice for an intriguing demonstration

When Jose Mourinho isn't content, he seldom holds his tongue. Even in his more seasoned years, he continues to burn with passion, capturing everyone's attention with innovative protests. Utilizing his laptop, he displayed live television viewers the referee's mistake - and it certainly wasn't ignored.

Mourinho, the undisputed head coach, was determined. Due to a different perspective from the VAR in Fenerbahce's match against Antalyaspor (2:0), the Portuguese felt compelled to engage in an unconventional protest. The 61-year-old was far from pleased with an offside call - and swiftly positioned his laptop displaying the game footage in front of a camera to back his stance. In return, the referee issued him a yellow card.

He aimed to make his case to the public with this action, just 15 minutes prior to the game's end. "No offside!", Mourinho grumbled on beIN Sports, shedding light on the situation involving former Bundesliga star Edin Dzeko. "The left-back was in a position where Dzeko was not offside. From our tactical camera view, it was evident.", he asserted.

Mourinho generally supports the VAR, he stated, "but I want a VAR that helps the referee make the correct decisions." His words carried a sting, as club president Ali Koc had implicated the VAR of the Turkish Super Lig in systematically disadvantaging Fenerbahce back in April. Consequently, foreign VARs were brought in to officiate the remainder of the previous season.

The event transpired on Sunday, when the score stood at 0:1. A lead goal from striker Dusan Tadic (63') and an own goal (81') further bolstered the guests' victory. Current vice-champion Fenerbahce is in second place after seven games, trailing defending champion and arch-rival Galatasaray by three points.

