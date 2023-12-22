Weather conditions - Only a small range of winter sports on offer over the holidays in the Sauerland

Rain, storms and mild temperatures: the ski lift operators in the Sauerland are struggling with adverse weather conditions at the start of their first peak season. "However, we will keep a basic range of ski and toboggan runs open over the Christmas period," said Susanne Schulten, spokeswoman for the Winter Sports Arena in the Sauerland. It is assumed that ten to fifteen ski lifts can be operated in four ski resorts.

"This year, the typical Christmas thaw has struck again. Add to that storms and rain - a real challenge," continues Schulten. It's not just the snow cover that ultimately decides on a day-to-day basis whether to open: if it storms too much, some chairlifts can't open for safety reasons. It is therefore very much hoped that the weather will stabilize from Boxing Day.

However, with pre-produced snow, milder phases can also be bridged. Some of the slopes that are still snow-covered at the start of the vacation could also survive. In this way, a small number of lifts will remain open over Christmas despite the thaw.

The Christmas vacations are traditionally one of the busiest times of the season in the ski resorts in Winterberg and Willigen. The hotels and vacation accommodation in the core areas of the Sauerland are also well booked this year, explained Schulten. Whether there will also be many day trippers on the slopes between Christmas and New Year depends on how the weather develops, which is not yet foreseeable.

Anyone wanting to switch from ski boots to hiking boots in view of the weather must also keep an eye on the weather conditions: For safety reasons, it is not recommended to stay in the forests during storms, said Schulten. Tourist information offices provide information about hiking trails that may be closed. Cross-country skiing is also initially not possible due to a lack of snow.

