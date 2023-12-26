Weather - Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could ease only slightly at best.

During the day, there will be more and longer dry spells. At night, however, fronts with many clouds will pass through, from which up to five liters of rain per square meter will fall in places. Temperatures will remain mild and frost-free with up to twelve degrees during the day and four to seven degrees at night.

The wind will also pick up again. Stormy gusts are expected again at the weekend.

DWD forecast flood situation report for NRW

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de