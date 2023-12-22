Skip to content
Only a few elementary school without swimming lessons

Compulsory swimming lessons were not held at 16 elementary school in Saxony-Anhalt in the 2022/23 school year. This is according to a response from the state government to a minor question from Left Party member of state parliament Thomas Lippmann. "The reasons given were refurbishment work in...

Swimming facilities - Only a few elementary school without swimming lessons

Compulsory swimming lessons were not held at 16 elementary school in Saxony-Anhalt in the 2022/23 school year. This is according to a response from the state government to a minor question from Left Party member of state parliament Thomas Lippmann. "The reasons given were refurbishment work in the swimming facilities, one privately-run elementary school carries out swimming lessons every two years as planned due to the organization of the learning groups in mixed year groups," it said. 21 independent elementary school did not respond.

There are just under 500 elementary school in the state, around 440 are public and a good 50 are independent.

