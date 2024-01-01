STERN survey - Only 21 percent of Germans still consider Christian Lindner trustworthy

It was a close call: a majority of 52.24% of FDP members voted in favor of the party remaining in the traffic light coalition. However, this does not mean that party leader Christian Lindner 's problems are over. Ahead of the party's traditional Epiphany meeting on January 6, it is still unclear whether and how the budget consolidation measures agreed by the coalition leaders will be implemented. The public dispute over agricultural diesel, sanctions for recipients of citizens' benefits and compliance with the debt brake continues.

In any case, the image of FDP leader Christian Lindner has suffered massively in recent months. According to a Forsa survey for stern magazine, only 21% of Germans still consider him trustworthy. Compared to the low figure from April 2023, this is another drop of six percentage points. These are crucial weeks for the Finance Minister.

Christian Lindner also scores poorly on other issues

In the characteristics profile that Forsa regularly compiles for leading politicians on behalf of stern magazine, another score for Lindner is also very poor: Just 20 percent of citizens have the impression of the Finance Minister that he "knows what moves people". A drop of four percentage points compared to April. Lindner loses the most on two hard criteria: Only 31% of Germans still consider him to be a strong leader (down 12 percentage points) and only 37% think he is competent (down 10 percentage points). The FDP leader only achieves an absolute majority in one dimension: 51% think he speaks clearly (down 8 percentage points). 33% find the politician likeable (minus 4 percentage points).

Germans who would currently vote for the FDP rate Lindner somewhat more positively: 46% say he is close to the people. A comparison with the larger group of those who voted for the Liberals in the last federal election is interesting. Only 32% of them still say that Lindner knows what moves people.

The data was collected by the market and opinion research institute forsa for stern and RTL Deutschland on December 19 and 20, 2023. Data basis: 1006 respondents. Statistical margin of error: +/- 3 percentage points

